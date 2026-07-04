Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Position Increased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,499 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vertiv by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 514 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Down 0.0%

VRT stock opened at $300.49 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $379.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.03. The firm's 50-day moving average is $324.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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