Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Bought by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 167.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 25.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Vertiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vertiv Stock Down 2.2%

VRT stock opened at $305.65 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $77.24 and a 52 week high of $323.04. The company has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $264.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is 7.33%.

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — Vertiv reported $1.17 EPS vs. ~$1.00 consensus and revenue of $2.65B (+30% YoY). Adjusted operating margin, operating cash flow ($767M) and adjusted free cash flow ($653M) all improved, supporting the firm’s profitability story. Press Release / Slide Deck

Q1 results materially beat expectations — Vertiv reported $1.17 EPS vs. ~$1.00 consensus and revenue of $2.65B (+30% YoY). Adjusted operating margin, operating cash flow ($767M) and adjusted free cash flow ($653M) all improved, supporting the firm’s profitability story. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full‑year FY26 guidance to $13.5–$14.0B revenue and EPS to 6.30–6.40, above prior consensus — a sign management expects sustained demand (notably AI/data‑center related). This underpins longer‑term growth expectations. Press Release

Management raised full‑year FY26 guidance to $13.5–$14.0B revenue and EPS to 6.30–6.40, above prior consensus — a sign management expects sustained demand (notably AI/data‑center related). This underpins longer‑term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Americas segment remains a major driver — organic sales +44% YoY and now ~62% of revenue, indicating strong domestic demand and recurring momentum for infrastructure tied to AI and cloud. Seeking Alpha

Americas segment remains a major driver — organic sales +44% YoY and now ~62% of revenue, indicating strong domestic demand and recurring momentum for infrastructure tied to AI and cloud. Neutral Sentiment: Company hosted a detailed earnings call and slide deck — useful for modeling assumptions (revenue mix, margins, working capital). Transcripts and slides are available for deeper review. Yahoo Finance SA Transcript

Company hosted a detailed earnings call and slide deck — useful for modeling assumptions (revenue mix, margins, working capital). Transcripts and slides are available for deeper review. Negative Sentiment: EMEA weakness: management flagged softness in Europe/Middle East/Africa that pressured near‑term outlook and was cited by market participants as a reason for selling despite the beat. That regional drag is the main headline risk. Yahoo Finance

EMEA weakness: management flagged softness in Europe/Middle East/Africa that pressured near‑term outlook and was cited by market participants as a reason for selling despite the beat. That regional drag is the main headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Q2 EPS guide (1.370–1.430) came in slightly below Street EPS expectations (~1.44 midpoint), which can prompt short‑term profit‑taking even with a raised full‑year view. Seeking Alpha

Q2 EPS guide (1.370–1.430) came in slightly below Street EPS expectations (~1.44 midpoint), which can prompt short‑term profit‑taking even with a raised full‑year view. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put option activity (40,486 puts) and premarket weakness suggest some traders are positioning for downside or hedging after the mixed print, adding selling pressure. Seeking Alpha News

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,482.32. This trade represents a 46.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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