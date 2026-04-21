Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Purchased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 3,803.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,534 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,393 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the company's stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bosman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vertiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,744 shares of the company's stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertiv from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.95.

View Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $314.48 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $261.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $315.66. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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