Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,024 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock worth $275,885,000 after buying an additional 1,091,210 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 934.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company's stock worth $165,667,000 after buying an additional 992,031 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after buying an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $125,331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $307.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.04. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $312.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average price is $259.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.11.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,482.32. This trade represents a 46.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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