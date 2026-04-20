Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,339 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,946 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.21% of Vertiv worth $131,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company's stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% during the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company's stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Research cut Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Vertiv from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.62.

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Vertiv Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:VRT opened at $307.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.79. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $312.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Vertiv's revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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