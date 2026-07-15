Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,583 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,110 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up about 2.8% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $19,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,103 shares of the company's stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $342.24.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $303.61 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $323.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.39. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $379.93. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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