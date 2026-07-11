Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Stock Position Cut by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,512 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,482 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Vertiv were worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,661,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after purchasing an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,881,000 after purchasing an additional 121,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $808,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,531,000 after purchasing an additional 97,141 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Glj Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $342.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.66. 2,998,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385,232. The company has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.75. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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