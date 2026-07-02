Vertrix Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Vertrix Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of TMUS opened at $173.06 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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