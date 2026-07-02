Vertrix Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Vertrix Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,456 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000. Amgen accounts for 2.0% of Vertrix Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 331.6% in the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $361.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $195.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.77 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $341.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.Amgen's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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