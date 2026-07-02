Vertrix Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Vertrix Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,135 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

UBER stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $147.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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