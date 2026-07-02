Vertrix Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Vertrix Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,135 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6%
UBER stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $147.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Uber-backed Lime completed its U.S. IPO and had a solid Nasdaq debut, suggesting investor appetite for micromobility remains healthy and supporting the value of Uber’s strategic investment in Lime. Uber-backed Lime's shares rise in Nasdaq debut
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to frame Uber’s core business as strong, with one recent estimate boost for FY2027 earnings pointing to confidence in Uber’s long-term profitability. Uber Technologies stock information
- Neutral Sentiment: Uber is shaking up its AI data-labeling unit by dismissing top leaders, which signals internal restructuring but is not yet clearly material to near-term revenue or earnings. Uber shakes up AI data labeling business, dismissing top leaders
- Negative Sentiment: Waymo ending the Phoenix robotaxi partnership is the main bearish catalyst, because it raises questions about Uber’s autonomous-vehicle strategy and whether future robotaxi growth will be harder to monetize. Uber Ends Waymo Robotaxi Offering In Phoenix
- Negative Sentiment: Several reports say the market is viewing the Waymo split as a setback for Uber’s robotaxi bull case, adding to investor concern that autonomous partners could bypass Uber as they scale. Uber’s Waymo Detour Tests the Stock’s Robotaxi Bull Case
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.54.
Read Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
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