Vertrix Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.21 Million in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Vertrix Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,126 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.6% of Vertrix Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $139.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day moving average of $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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