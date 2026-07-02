Vertrix Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Vertrix Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $974.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,019.78 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $691.30 and a 52-week high of $1,125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,002.16 and a 200-day moving average of $931.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.79 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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