Vertrix Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Express Company $AXP

Vertrix Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,457 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000. American Express makes up about 1.8% of Vertrix Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whelan Financial lifted its position in shares of American Express by 9.7% during the first quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,451 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,257 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $28,517,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 110,288 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $33,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Express Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:AXP opened at $347.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a market cap of $237.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50 day moving average is $321.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from neutral to strong-buy , which likely boosted investor confidence in the stock’s outlook.

Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from neutral to , which likely boosted investor confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: American Express and Resy, with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, launched a new Restaurant Academy to train restaurant leaders, reinforcing the company’s brand relationships in dining and hospitality. Article Title

American Express and Resy, with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, launched a new to train restaurant leaders, reinforcing the company’s brand relationships in dining and hospitality. Positive Sentiment: American Express expanded its Membership Rewards usefulness by letting U.S. cardholders redeem points through Apple Pay , a move that could improve cardholder engagement and loyalty. Article Title

American Express expanded its Membership Rewards usefulness by letting U.S. cardholders , a move that could improve cardholder engagement and loyalty. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted American Express’s growth, resilience, and long-term appeal , including commentary that the company remains one of Warren Buffett’s oldest stock picks, helping reinforce a premium valuation narrative. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted American Express’s , including commentary that the company remains one of Warren Buffett’s oldest stock picks, helping reinforce a premium valuation narrative. Neutral Sentiment: A fast-company article said Amex wants to help the restaurant industry solve management problems, but it read more like a brand/industry profile than a direct earnings or revenue catalyst. Article Title

A fast-company article said Amex wants to help the restaurant industry solve management problems, but it read more like a brand/industry profile than a direct earnings or revenue catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One note also mentioned a price target increase from BTIG, but the firm kept a sell rating, making the signal mixed rather than clearly positive.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $366.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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