Vertrix Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Vertrix Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,147 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.8% of Vertrix Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $521.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.34. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $613.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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