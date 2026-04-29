Vest Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Vest Financial LLC reduced its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,975 shares of the bank's stock after selling 77,534 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 75.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 312 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $188.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $168.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $454,359.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,987,895.85. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total value of $480,650.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,725,456.45. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,971 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $150.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $109.46 and a fifty-two week high of $162.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.43 and a 200-day moving average of $140.43.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $707.23 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Further Reading

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