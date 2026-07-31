Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 23,006 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 47,929.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,054 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 23,006 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Choreo LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the bank's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the bank's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the bank's stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

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Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC opened at $159.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average of $149.89. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $119.61 and a 52-week high of $167.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.15. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 20.72%.The company had revenue of $738.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Wintrust Financial's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wintrust Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler set a $186.00 price target on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Brean Capital lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $492,014.88. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Further Reading

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