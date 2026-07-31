Vestor Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2,723.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,153 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Oracle by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,215 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co now owns 13,993 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 57.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Oracle by 72.5% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 146,150 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Oracle by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 6,275 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $114.50 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.66. The company has a market cap of $367.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here