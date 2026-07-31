Vestor Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 4,918,233.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 295,094 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 2.4% of Vestor Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day moving average of $124.10. The firm has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Citigroup's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Premium-card expansion supports Citi’s consumer strategy. Citi and Mastercard are expanding The Curated Table dining series for Citi Strata Elite cardmembers, adding events in New York, Austin and Miami. The program is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings, but it may help strengthen card engagement, customer retention and premium-rewards positioning. Citi and Mastercard Expand The Curated Table Series for Fall 2026 with Premium Dining Experiences

Citi and Mastercard are expanding The Curated Table dining series for Citi Strata Elite cardmembers, adding events in New York, Austin and Miami. The program is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings, but it may help strengthen card engagement, customer retention and premium-rewards positioning. Positive Sentiment: New trade-finance platform highlights fee-growth and technology opportunities. Citi launched Citi Consolidate, an Infor Nexus-powered invoice and payables platform for corporate buyers and suppliers in the U.S. and Canada. The service could improve working-capital access for clients, strengthen risk controls and support Citi’s transaction-banking franchise over time. How Investors Are Reacting To Citigroup Launching Its New Citi Consolidate Trade-Finance Platform

Citi launched Citi Consolidate, an Infor Nexus-powered invoice and payables platform for corporate buyers and suppliers in the U.S. and Canada. The service could improve working-capital access for clients, strengthen risk controls and support Citi’s transaction-banking franchise over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings revisions are generally constructive. Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $11.18 from $11.00 and its FY2027 estimate to $12.80 from $12.74. The FY2026 forecast is approximately in line with consensus, while the higher FY2027 estimate signals expectations for continued earnings improvement. Citigroup analyst earnings estimates

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $11.18 from $11.00 and its FY2027 estimate to $12.80 from $12.74. The FY2026 forecast is approximately in line with consensus, while the higher FY2027 estimate signals expectations for continued earnings improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains an important swing factor. Recent coverage focuses on whether Citi’s rally and earnings momentum justify additional upside, but the article does not identify a clear new consensus target or rating change. Citigroup Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Recent coverage focuses on whether Citi’s rally and earnings momentum justify additional upside, but the article does not identify a clear new consensus target or rating change. Neutral Sentiment: The Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates steady is mixed for Citi. Higher rates can support net interest income, but persistent inflation and three dissenting votes favoring a hike increase uncertainty around the economic outlook, credit quality and future monetary policy. Federal Reserve rate decision

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Argus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Citigroup from $158.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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