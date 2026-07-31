Vestor Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213,930 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $9,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stronger AI infrastructure spending lifted the semiconductor sector after Microsoft reported better-than-expected cloud results. Intel benefited alongside AMD as investors regained confidence that demand for data-center and AI hardware remains robust. AMD Intel stocks soar on Thursday: here's why

Stronger AI infrastructure spending lifted the semiconductor sector after Microsoft reported better-than-expected cloud results. Intel benefited alongside AMD as investors regained confidence that demand for data-center and AI hardware remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q2 results continue to support the turnaround narrative: Intel reported $16.1 billion in revenue, up roughly 25% year over year, and earnings of $0.42 per share versus a $0.21 consensus estimate. Data-center revenue reportedly increased 59%, strengthening the case for an improving AI and server business. Intel Just Posted Its Best Revenue Growth in 15 Years

Recent Q2 results continue to support the turnaround narrative: Intel reported $16.1 billion in revenue, up roughly 25% year over year, and earnings of $0.42 per share versus a $0.21 consensus estimate. Data-center revenue reportedly increased 59%, strengthening the case for an improving AI and server business. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary has become more constructive. Wells Fargo cited an improving data-center business, while Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $160 price target based on better server and foundry prospects. Intel’s partnership with Synopsys to support AI-assisted 14A chip design also reinforces its manufacturing strategy. Why Wells Fargo Thinks Intel’s AI Business Is Getting Even Stronger

Analyst commentary has become more constructive. Wells Fargo cited an improving data-center business, while Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $160 price target based on better server and foundry prospects. Intel’s partnership with Synopsys to support AI-assisted 14A chip design also reinforces its manufacturing strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Intel reportedly granted a startup access to Atom chip technology in a rare arrangement linked to CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s former business associate. The deal could signal a more flexible licensing strategy, but its financial impact and governance implications remain unclear. Intel providing chip technology to startup led by co-investor of Tan

Intel reportedly granted a startup access to Atom chip technology in a rare arrangement linked to CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s former business associate. The deal could signal a more flexible licensing strategy, but its financial impact and governance implications remain unclear. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is reportedly developing advanced packaging similar to Intel’s EMIB technology, creating a new competitive threat in a key AI-chip bottleneck. Investors appear to be treating the development as a longer-term risk rather than an immediate setback. TSMC Stock Gains on Report of Developing EMIB-Like Chips

TSMC is reportedly developing advanced packaging similar to Intel’s EMIB technology, creating a new competitive threat in a key AI-chip bottleneck. Investors appear to be treating the development as a longer-term risk rather than an immediate setback. Negative Sentiment: Intel now faces elevated expectations after its sharp recovery. Commentary warns that valuation, ambitious spending plans, restructuring costs, and continued foundry execution risks could make the stock vulnerable if AI growth fails to accelerate as projected.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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