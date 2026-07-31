Vestor Capital LLC Raises Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 663.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,979 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 25,185 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,427 shares of the company's stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Dollar General by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $127.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Dollar General's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $136.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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