Vestor Capital LLC Sells 22,343 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,343 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 231.3% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $631,258.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,304,773.16. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $126.45 and a 12-month high of $174.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.27). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.87%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $147.00 price objective on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $167.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Further Reading

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