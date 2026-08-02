Vestor Capital LLC Sells 40,352 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Vestor Capital LLC cut its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 520 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 40,352 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 639,137.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,955,711 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $844,353,000 after buying an additional 8,954,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,161,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,745,744 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,557,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,403 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6,329.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $122,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,998,101 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $889,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CNI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $137.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $127.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $131.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 26.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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