Vestor Capital LLC Takes $3.69 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,135 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $366.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $363.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $259.83 and a 12-month high of $363.89.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.Jones Lang LaSalle's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $121,295.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,318,258.37. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Jones Lang LaSalle

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS reached $5.26, well above the $4.56 consensus estimate and up from $3.30 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $6.93 billion, also topping forecasts. JLL Reports Financial Results for Second-Quarter 2026

Adjusted EPS reached $5.26, well above the $4.56 consensus estimate and up from $3.30 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $6.93 billion, also topping forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved sharply. Reported diluted EPS increased 98% to $4.59, net income attributable to common shareholders rose 92% to $215.6 million, adjusted EBITDA climbed 32% to $386.3 million, and operating cash flow increased 47% to $488.1 million. JLL Q2 revenue rises 11% to $6.9 billion

Reported diluted EPS increased 98% to $4.59, net income attributable to common shareholders rose 92% to $215.6 million, adjusted EBITDA climbed 32% to $386.3 million, and operating cash flow increased 47% to $488.1 million. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based. Leasing Advisory revenue increased 24% and Capital Markets Services revenue rose 19%, while Real Estate Management Services grew 8%. Management also highlighted its Accelerate 2030 strategy and targeted full-year 2026 adjusted EPS of $24.60 to $25.90. JLL targets 2026 adjusted EPS

Leasing Advisory revenue increased 24% and Capital Markets Services revenue rose 19%, while Real Estate Management Services grew 8%. Management also highlighted its Accelerate 2030 strategy and targeted full-year 2026 adjusted EPS of $24.60 to $25.90. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases added support. JLL bought back $110 million of stock during the quarter and $410 million during the first half, with $2.6 billion remaining under its authorization.

JLL bought back $110 million of stock during the quarter and $410 million during the first half, with $2.6 billion remaining under its authorization. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved but remains measured. Earnings estimates were raised and Barclays increased its price target to $368, although the firm maintained a Hold rating. Barclays Raises JLL Price Target

Earnings estimates were raised and Barclays increased its price target to $368, although the firm maintained a Hold rating. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider activity are potential concerns. GuruFocus characterized JLL as overvalued after the rally, while reported insider transactions showed sales and no purchases in the past six months. These factors could limit further upside, particularly with the stock near its 52-week high. JLL valuation and GF Score

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report).

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