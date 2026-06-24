Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV is Leeward Investments LLC MA's Largest Position

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,272 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 180,818 shares during the quarter. Viavi Solutions comprises approximately 2.3% of Leeward Investments LLC MA's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.62% of Viavi Solutions worth $47,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 133.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,753 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,810 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 221,405 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.75.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $445,935.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,368.58. This trade represents a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 10,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $566,729.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,211. The trade was a 21.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,369 shares of company stock worth $23,789,119. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Further Reading

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