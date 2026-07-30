VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,122 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 97,574 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 7,063,264 shares of the company's stock worth $198,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,897 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,451 shares of the company's stock worth $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65,853 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 725,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 655,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 262,124 shares of the company's stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 42,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $34.01. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is 61.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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