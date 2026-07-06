VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Bought by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,451 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 65,853 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises 4.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $30,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,676,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 31,134.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,218,191 shares of the company's stock worth $287,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185,477 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in VICI Properties by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,406,537 shares of the company's stock worth $320,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720,867 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,792,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,620 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,659,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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