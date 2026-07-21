Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,793 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Victoria's Secret & Co. worth $24,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $56.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $57.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Victoria's Secret & Co.

Insider Transactions at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 1,107,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $88,735,603.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,202,959 shares in the company, valued at $737,249,045.49. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,411,601 shares of company stock worth $115,398,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Price Performance

VSXY stock opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.07. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $88.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 38.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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