Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Has $18.63 Million Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. $PAY

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group raised its stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY - Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,470 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 303,554 shares during the quarter. Paymentus accounts for about 7.1% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group owned approximately 0.58% of Paymentus worth $18,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,553,165 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $270,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Paymentus by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,655,433 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $241,835,000 after acquiring an additional 474,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paymentus by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,391,890 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $138,740,000 after purchasing an additional 753,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paymentus by 115.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,090 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $115,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Paymentus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,499,583 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $78,962,000 after purchasing an additional 105,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Paymentus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paymentus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paymentus currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAY

Paymentus Stock Performance

Shares of PAY opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Paymentus had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $358.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $335.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Paymentus's revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

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