Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,948 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,166 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Viking worth $42,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the third quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Viking by 19,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viking by 651.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 6,120 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $577,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 110,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,699. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,640,166.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viking from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Viking from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Viking from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Viking and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.39.

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Viking Trading Up 1.7%

VIK opened at $104.38 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $105.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Viking News

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Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

See Also

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