Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,818 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 18,140 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summa Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 26,141 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,638 shares in the last quarter. AlpenGlobal Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,080 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,131 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Article title

Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Article title

Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Article title

Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Article title

Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Discussion around Uber’s “agentic pods” and broader AI automation strategy highlights the company’s push to reduce costs, but it also reinforces investor worries that more automation could pressure the human-driver model. Article title

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.56. 9,748,548 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,835,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here