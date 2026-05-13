VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,800 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $41,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company's stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company's stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company's stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $270.01 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $246.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.20. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.22 and a 52-week high of $280.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $283.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 88,082 shares of company stock worth $22,924,929 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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