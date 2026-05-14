VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 19,783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Key Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Analog Devices to $510 from $400 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling Wall Street sees more upside from current levels.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Analog Devices to $510 from $400 and reiterated an rating, signaling Wall Street sees more upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with reports noting that Wall Street maintains a strongly optimistic outlook on ADI after its strong outperformance versus the broader market.

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with reports noting that Wall Street maintains a strongly optimistic outlook on ADI after its strong outperformance versus the broader market. Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks are broadly surging, and ADI is being highlighted as part of the rally in non-AI chip names, suggesting sector strength is also supporting the shares. Semiconductor Stocks Are Booming and It's Not Just AI

Semiconductor stocks are broadly surging, and ADI is being highlighted as part of the rally in non-AI chip names, suggesting sector strength is also supporting the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles focused on valuation and performance trends, noting ADI’s strong 30-day and 90-day gains, which may keep investor attention high but do not by themselves change fundamentals. Assessing Analog Devices (ADI) Valuation After Strong Recent Share Price Momentum

Recent articles focused on valuation and performance trends, noting ADI’s strong 30-day and 90-day gains, which may keep investor attention high but do not by themselves change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market headlines point to hotter-than-expected producer prices and mixed index performance, but these appear more relevant to the overall trading backdrop than to a company-specific catalyst.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $379.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of ADI opened at $432.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.00 and a 1 year high of $435.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $350.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here