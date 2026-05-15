VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 178.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,800 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,956 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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BorgWarner News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BorgWarner this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on BorgWarner to $75 from $73 and reiterated an overweight view, signaling further upside potential for the auto parts maker. Benzinga article

JPMorgan raised its price target on BorgWarner to $75 from $73 and reiterated an overweight view, signaling further upside potential for the auto parts maker. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with Q1 EPS of $1.24 topping estimates and revenue also coming in slightly above forecast, which supports the recent rally in the shares.

The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with Q1 EPS of $1.24 topping estimates and revenue also coming in slightly above forecast, which supports the recent rally in the shares. Positive Sentiment: BorgWarner also reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of $5.00 to $5.20 and declared a quarterly dividend, both of which may reassure investors about earnings power and shareholder returns.

BorgWarner also reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of $5.00 to $5.20 and declared a quarterly dividend, both of which may reassure investors about earnings power and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Several other analysts remain constructive, with the consensus rating around Moderate Buy and an average price target near current trading levels, suggesting Wall Street remains broadly supportive but not uniformly bullish.

Several other analysts remain constructive, with the consensus rating around Moderate Buy and an average price target near current trading levels, suggesting Wall Street remains broadly supportive but not uniformly bullish. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling may create some caution: CEO Joseph F. Fadool, VP Stefan Demmerle, and VP Isabelle Mckenzie all reported share sales over the past few days, which can sometimes temper investor enthusiasm.

Recent insider selling may create some caution: CEO Joseph F. Fadool, VP Stefan Demmerle, and VP Isabelle Mckenzie all reported share sales over the past few days, which can sometimes temper investor enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen maintained only a Hold rating, highlighting that not all analysts see meaningful near-term upside despite the positive target revisions elsewhere. The Globe and Mail article

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.6%

BWA opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $70.31. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,236,482.60. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 203,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,243,490. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,216 shares of company stock valued at $6,552,706. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price target on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Further Reading

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