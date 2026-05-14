VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $11.92 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:FIX opened at $2,033.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,574.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,248.77. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $452.04 and a 1 year high of $2,050.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Glj Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,923.20.

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More Comfort Systems USA News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Comfort Systems USA reported exceptional first-quarter 2026 results, with EPS of $10.51 versus $4.75 a year ago, and revenue of $2.87 billion versus $2.39 billion expected. The Zacks commentary highlights that margin expansion may be becoming a key driver of earnings growth, which supports the bullish case for FIX.

Comfort Systems USA reported exceptional first-quarter 2026 results, with EPS of $10.51 versus $4.75 a year ago, and revenue of $2.87 billion versus $2.39 billion expected. The Zacks commentary highlights that margin expansion may be becoming a key driver of earnings growth, which supports the bullish case for FIX. Positive Sentiment: The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share from $0.70, signaling confidence in cash generation and adding to the stock’s shareholder-return story.

The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share from $0.70, signaling confidence in cash generation and adding to the stock’s shareholder-return story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive, with recent price-target increases and a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating helping reinforce optimism around FIX’s longer-term fundamentals.

Analysts remain generally constructive, with recent price-target increases and a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating helping reinforce optimism around FIX’s longer-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Articles also continue to point to strong demand tied to data-center and AI infrastructure construction, which supports the growth narrative but is not a new company-specific catalyst.

Articles also continue to point to strong demand tied to data-center and AI infrastructure construction, which supports the growth narrative but is not a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares at about $2,020.96 per share, following a larger 4,000-share sale days earlier. The insider selling may be viewed as a sign that executives are taking profits after FIX’s sharp advance.

CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares at about $2,020.96 per share, following a larger 4,000-share sale days earlier. The insider selling may be viewed as a sign that executives are taking profits after FIX’s sharp advance. Negative Sentiment: CAO Julie Shaeff also sold 1,123 shares at about $2,000.37 per share, adding to the short-term overhang from insider transactions.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total transaction of $12,914,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,276,305.28. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total value of $3,608,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,229,471.12. This represents a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 61,024 shares of company stock valued at $99,678,386 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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