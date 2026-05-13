VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases 43,955 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,555 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.31% of Manhattan Associates worth $32,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Manhattan Associates Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of MANH opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.06 and a 12 month high of $247.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $137.25 and its 200-day moving average is $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The company had revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Truist Financial set a $240.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $202.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANH

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $1,016,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

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