VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 41,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 59.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $99,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:UNH opened at $400.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $363.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $404.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $378.88.

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UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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