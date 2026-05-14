VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 20,000 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lowered its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,250 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 15.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 9.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 81.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 47.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $21,529,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $626,708.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,435.14. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,032 shares of company stock worth $35,996,456. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ REG opened at $76.67 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio is presently 104.14%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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