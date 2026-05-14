VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 35,400 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al trimmed its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,600 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Englebert Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Key Headlines Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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