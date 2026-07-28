Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT Shares Bought by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Free Report) by 442.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,332 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.09% of Virtu Financial worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIRT. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 42,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,198.38. This represents a 41.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE VIRT opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 14.17%.Virtu Financial has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Virtu Financial's payout ratio is presently 15.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VIRT

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

Further Reading

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