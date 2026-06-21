Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 14,966 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. ATX Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. First Growth Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 641.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $97.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average of $106.65. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

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