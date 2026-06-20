Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 590.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Briggs Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 target price on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $309.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $307.48 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.19 and a twelve month high of $313.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $301.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.Travelers Companies's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total transaction of $3,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,882,706.25. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $1,956,654.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,239.50. This trade represents a 51.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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