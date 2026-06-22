Virtu Financial LLC Sells 115,285 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,965 shares of the company's stock after selling 115,285 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,978,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,806 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,246,295 shares of the company's stock worth $188,085,000 after buying an additional 1,264,050 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,108,694 shares of the company's stock worth $176,052,000 after buying an additional 1,913,952 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,203,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,918,000 after buying an additional 410,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,366,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,105,000 after buying an additional 2,111,466 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In related news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $570,393.06. This trade represents a 32.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UUUU. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Energy Fuels from $27.25 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Fuels this week:

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 1.45. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The firm's 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 83.26%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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