Virtu Financial LLC Sells 8,715 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $32,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $278.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.18 and a 200-day moving average of $338.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.11 and a twelve month high of $495.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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