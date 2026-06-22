Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,674 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after acquiring an additional 230,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,213,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,952,933,000 after purchasing an additional 248,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,154,831,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,743,432,000 after buying an additional 137,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are buying into Texas Instruments’ growing role in AI infrastructure, with recent commentary highlighting stronger demand for power chips used in data centers and improved sentiment following its solid quarterly results and upbeat outlook.

Investors are buying into Texas Instruments’ growing role in AI infrastructure, with recent commentary highlighting stronger demand for power chips used in data centers and improved sentiment following its solid quarterly results and upbeat outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings report showed revenue of $4.83 billion and EPS of $1.68, and management guided Q2 EPS above prior expectations, reinforcing the view that the business cycle is improving. 2 Pick-and-Shovel AI Stocks Powering the Data Center Boom

The company’s recent earnings report showed revenue of $4.83 billion and EPS of $1.68, and management guided Q2 EPS above prior expectations, reinforcing the view that the business cycle is improving. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious on the near-term follow-through, noting that the latest earnings estimate revisions may not be enough to drive much more upside immediately. Strength Seen in Texas Instruments (TXN): Can Its 7.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Some analysts remain cautious on the near-term follow-through, noting that the latest earnings estimate revisions may not be enough to drive much more upside immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor-sector skepticism could limit enthusiasm, even though the industry has rallied strongly on AI-related growth expectations. 3 Semiconductor Stocks We’re Skeptical Of

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $322.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $283.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $331.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $269.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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