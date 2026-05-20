Visa Inc. $V Holdings Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,199 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Visa were worth $48,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invariant Investment Management acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 24.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $281,045,000 after purchasing an additional 159,906 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,766 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $803,187,000 after purchasing an additional 238,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $180,088,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $329.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $591.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on V

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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