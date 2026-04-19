Visa Inc. $V is Berkeley Inc's 3rd Largest Position

Berkeley Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,486 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 5.7% of Berkeley Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Berkeley Inc's holdings in Visa were worth $18,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argo Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,824,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 492,112 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $172,589,000 after acquiring an additional 53,110 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $388.88.

View Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE V opened at $317.33 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.34. The stock has a market cap of $576.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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