Visa Inc. $V is Ninety One UK Ltd's 4th Largest Position

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,114,846 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 137,399 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.6% of Ninety One UK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.34% of Visa worth $2,144,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of V opened at $314.14 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $311.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Visa from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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