Visa Inc. $V Position Lowered by Amiral Gestion

Amiral Gestion cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,255 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 33,755 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 6.9% of Amiral Gestion's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Amiral Gestion's holdings in Visa were worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Invariant Investment Management bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $180,088,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,837,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $330.42 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $322.94 and its 200-day moving average is $324.21. The company has a market cap of $592.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $359.66.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

Get Our Latest Report on V

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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