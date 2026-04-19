Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 244.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.4% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CM Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on V. UBS Group reduced their target price on Visa from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $388.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:V opened at $317.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.34.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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