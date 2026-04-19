Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,112 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 53,110 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Visa were worth $172,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Visa by 16.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $388.88.

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Visa Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of V opened at $317.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm's 50-day moving average is $311.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.34. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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